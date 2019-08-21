State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,352 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,445 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Illumina worth $71,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.70, for a total value of $377,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,260 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.03, for a total transaction of $422,137.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,933.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,329,754 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

Illumina stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,488. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.62 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

