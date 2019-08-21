Steem Dollars Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00008184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $68,982.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,112.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.01 or 0.02969868 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001637 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00703975 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003847 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,694,449 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Poloniex, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.