Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.0677 on Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $110.12 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000667 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, CoinEgg, Kuna and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00266245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01314385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00092920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000426 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,263,081,265 coins and its circulating supply is 19,636,140,289 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Huobi, BitMart, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, OKEx, Liquid, Koinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CEX.IO, HitBTC, Kraken, Ovis, C2CX, CryptoMarket, Binance, Bittrex, Stronghold, GOPAX, Poloniex, Koineks, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, Upbit, RippleFox, Kryptono, Exrates, Kucoin, Stellarport, BCEX, Vebitcoin, Kuna, Exmo, Indodax and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.