STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.63. 4,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,437. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.34 and a 1-year high of C$8.23.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.