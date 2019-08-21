Stephens Inc. AR Has $659,000 Position in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 113,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 85,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MRCC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

MRCC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,461. The company has a market cap of $209.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Monroe Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.05.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.