Stephens Inc. AR Has $841,000 Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,055.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 243.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CIO Adam W. Berry sold 9,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.22, for a total transaction of $2,943,927.18. Following the sale, the executive now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,956.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.00, for a total value of $3,919,986.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,146 shares of company stock worth $11,698,608. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.73.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.27. The stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,436. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.63. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $235.51 and a 52 week high of $319.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.