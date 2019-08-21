Stephens Inc. AR Has $879,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,568,000 after acquiring an additional 370,154 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,311,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,795,000 after acquiring an additional 215,450 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,999,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,332,000 after acquiring an additional 62,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,796,000 after acquiring an additional 191,205 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $86.12. 22,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,478. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.11.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

