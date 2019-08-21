Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 859,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 68,394 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 387,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 103,501 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Robert K. Coretz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sarah Elizabeth Williams sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $28,278.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,972.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $269,516 and have sold 19,659 shares valued at $464,239. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATSG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.54. 1,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATSG. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Featured Article: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.