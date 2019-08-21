Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,945 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,434 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,960 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14,417.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,272,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $50,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,113 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $46,819,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673,207 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $145,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $459,453,000 after buying an additional 794,347 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley set a $54.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Nomura set a $40.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 822,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.88%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

