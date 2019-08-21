Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Acquires New Shares in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 144,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of Bridgewater Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 76,708 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 82,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 162,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Shares of BWB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.