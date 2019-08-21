Storj Price Up 7% Over Last Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Storj token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Huobi, Poloniex and Tidex. Storj has a total market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $996,952.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Storj

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, ABCC, Upbit, Binance, IDAX, Liqui, Livecoin, OKEx, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Radar Relay, IDEX, Liquid, Huobi and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

