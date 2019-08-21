Stratis Market Capitalization Reaches $37.16 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $37.16 million and approximately $987,206.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00003721 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, SouthXchange, Crex24 and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006793 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000999 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000521 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00064675 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,454,910 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bithumb, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit, Crex24, Coinrail, Bittylicious and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

