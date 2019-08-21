STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Shares Down 3.2%

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.87 and last traded at $38.96, 1,402 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07.

About STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

