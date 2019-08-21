Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,328,951,000 after buying an additional 793,560 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 19,658.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 365,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,387,000 after buying an additional 224,785 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 924,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,241,000 after buying an additional 183,802 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,268,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $260,765,000 after buying an additional 175,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,895.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,262,634 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $226.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.91. 174,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,709. The firm has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.