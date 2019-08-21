Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $687,836.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $64,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,444 shares of company stock worth $2,061,288 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX stock traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $251.65. The company had a trading volume of 286,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,602. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

