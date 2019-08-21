Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Buys Shares of 4,500 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $70.01. 5,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,888. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.