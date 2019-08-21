Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,498 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,401. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average is $120.54. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $140.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SAP from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.