Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Purchases 1,115 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,301,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.20. 1,745,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,054,988. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

