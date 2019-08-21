Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.02. 76,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,086. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

