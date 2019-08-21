Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 112 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3D Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $179.63. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,560. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

