SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. 40,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $17.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 26.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.57% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

