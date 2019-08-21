Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) rose 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.29, approximately 201,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 47,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on Summit Wireless Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 675.88% and a negative net margin of 2,607.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

