SunContract Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $316,630.00 (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One SunContract token can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, YoBit, Kucoin and HitBTC. SunContract has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $316,630.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SunContract alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00266503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.01310016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022029 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00092986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000427 BTC.

SunContract Token Profile

SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SunContract

SunContract can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, OKEx, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.