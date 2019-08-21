sUSD Market Cap Hits $1.51 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00009675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $31,348.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00266860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.01310986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00092484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000427 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 1,521,481 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

