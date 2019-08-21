Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 515,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $41,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 762.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 86,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $6,840,539.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,000,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 842,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $66,019,671.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at $139,453,850.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,419,145 shares of company stock worth $426,199,229 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.66.

GRMN stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.98 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.