Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,837 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Ctrip.Com International worth $40,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 500.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 255.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.02. 29,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. Macquarie lowered Ctrip.Com International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ctrip.Com International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.51.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.