Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Eastman Chemical worth $35,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.70. 4,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $100.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Nomura cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

