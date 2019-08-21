Swiss National Bank Has $43.01 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Regency Centers worth $43,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,522,000 after acquiring an additional 229,816 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $232,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 25.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.37. 1,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,087. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on REG. Scotiabank raised Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $76.00 target price on Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Compass Point began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.12.

In related news, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 3,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,985.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $228,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,023.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $639,965. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.