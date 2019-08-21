Swiss National Bank Sells 11,700 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $44,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,166. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. ValuEngine raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities cut TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

In other TransUnion news, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 10,011 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $711,381.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,215 shares of company stock valued at $20,967,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.