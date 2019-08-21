Swiss National Bank Sells 75,200 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Campbell Soup worth $42,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $31,379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $17,578,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,319,000 after buying an additional 313,718 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 95.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 536,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after buying an additional 261,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 181.5% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 306,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 197,396 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 182,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,741. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.23% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $140,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $780,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

