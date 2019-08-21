Synergy Price Tops $0.0272 on Major Exchanges (SNRG)

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Synergy has a market capitalization of $132,458.00 and $3.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synergy coin can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synergy has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00890857 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003836 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000917 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Synergy Coin Profile

Synergy is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,867,462 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Synergy Coin Trading

Synergy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

