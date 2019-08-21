Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 302.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of SYBX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. 621,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,337. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,844.96% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synlogic by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after buying an additional 113,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 105,628 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.