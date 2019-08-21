Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.52-4.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34-3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $1.10-1.15 EPS.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,929. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.17. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $138.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

In related news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,133 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $381,850.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Geus Aart De sold 156,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $18,287,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 189,894 shares in the company, valued at $22,246,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,180 shares of company stock worth $24,653,559. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

