Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.02 million.Synopsys also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.52-4.57 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

SNPS stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.84. 1,059,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.99. Synopsys has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $138.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $836.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 11,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $1,452,708.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,801,743.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $381,850.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,180 shares of company stock valued at $24,653,559. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

