Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.45 million.Synopsys also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.52-4.57 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.00.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $131.84. 1,059,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.27. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $138.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $836.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $310,402.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $381,850.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,180 shares of company stock valued at $24,653,559 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

