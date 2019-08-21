Tael Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001003 BTC on major exchanges including $18.11, $119.16, $7.20 and $62.56. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $161,491.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.28 or 0.04834539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00047963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,557,387 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $45.75, $119.16, $7.20, $34.91, $62.56, $13.96, $4.92, $10.00, $6.32, $24.72, $18.11 and $5.22. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

