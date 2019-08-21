Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Tarena International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,887,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tarena International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tarena International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 59,807 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Tarena International by 46.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 168,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarena International in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. 61,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,199. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

