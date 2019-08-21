Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Taronis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.90% and a negative net margin of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million.

Shares of TRNX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. 2,494,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,157,374. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taronis Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taronis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

