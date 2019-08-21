Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Taronis Technologies had a negative net margin of 135.02% and a negative return on equity of 81.90%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million.

TRNX opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43. Taronis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taronis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

