TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,338 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 182.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 235.4% in the first quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 409,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,536,000 after purchasing an additional 287,206 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 154.8% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,063. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.94. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $185.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

