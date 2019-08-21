TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,010,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,519,000 after purchasing an additional 432,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,604,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,420,000 after acquiring an additional 286,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,761,000 after acquiring an additional 99,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,410,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,460,000 after acquiring an additional 786,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,228,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 188,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $104,932.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 338,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,240,603. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

