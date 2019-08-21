TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Novocure worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Novocure by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Novocure by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Novocure by 45.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Novocure during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its holdings in Novocure by 1.0% during the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 136,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR stock opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.10 and a beta of 2.46. Novocure Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $96.31.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush cut Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $62,206.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Doyle sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $100,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 894,563 shares in the company, valued at $47,501,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,966 shares of company stock worth $44,624,183. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

