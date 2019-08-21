TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stake in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Aphria worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aphria by 1,307.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 982,671 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Aphria in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,741,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Aphria alerts:

NYSE:APHA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,451. Aphria Inc has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 971.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aphria Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Aphria Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.