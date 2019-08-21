TD Asset Management Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 405.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 335,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 268,994 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.6% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,454,693 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,799,000 after purchasing an additional 196,138 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 102.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 335,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 169,985 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 184.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 232,295 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 150,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 333,333 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

