TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,469 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other The Western Union news, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $327,429.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 15,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $316,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

