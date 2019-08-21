TE-FOOD Tops One Day Volume of $3,106.00 (TFD)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $3,106.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, DEx.top and IDEX. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00266817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.01313942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00093012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000428 BTC.

TE-FOOD Token Profile

TE-FOOD’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,047,480 tokens. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official website is ico.tefoodint.com.

TE-FOOD Token Trading

TE-FOOD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

