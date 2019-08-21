Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $40,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,118.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.35.

HCA stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.58. The stock had a trading volume of 33,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,487. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.25. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

