Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,481 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $73,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total value of $2,211,773.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,493.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.80.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.40. 112,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,061. The stock has a market cap of $278.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.03. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $283.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

