Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,077 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Ecolab worth $46,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,078,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,015,097,000 after acquiring an additional 437,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,199,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 281,532 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,926,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ecolab by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,626,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,091,000 after purchasing an additional 301,789 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.00. 24,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,197. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other Ecolab news, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 9,975 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $1,945,224.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,471.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,055 shares of company stock worth $18,660,054. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

