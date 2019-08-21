Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 41,309 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,309 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $38,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.85.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.69. 272,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,323,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

